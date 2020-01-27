Police: Driver charged with vehicular homicide says he smoked weed after being upset about Kobe Bryant’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after two people were killed during a crash Sunday night.
Officers responded to the fatal crash at the intersection of South Third Street and Raines Road.
MPD said Charles Jones, 38, was driving northbound on South Third Street when he drove into the center lane into opposing traffic to make a left-hand turn. Police said he disregarded the red light then crashed into the victim’s vehicle.
The victims were taken to Regional One in critical condition but did not survive their injuries.
Jones told police he smoked weed before the crash because he was upset about Kobe Bryant’s death.
Police watched security camera footage that showed Jones crossing over the middle lanes at a high rate of speed.
Investigators have identified the two killed as Sonja Roser, 54, and Christopher Hunt, 51.
Jones has been charged with disregarding a red light, opposing traffic, driving while under the influence, reckless driving, and two counts vehicular homicide.
He’s expected in court Jan. 28 at 9:00 a.m.
