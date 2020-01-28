Affidavit: Victim stabbed suspect in order to protect herself

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A judge found probable cause to charge a man with aggravated assault after police said he nearly caused a victim to pass out before she stabbed him.
A probable cause affidavit states Jonesboro police went to the 2700-block of Curtview Drive on Jan. 26 regarding a domestic disturbance.
A neighbor originally asked if everyone was ok when a man said “yes.” However, the affidavit states a woman in the home yelled “called the cops.”
Once police arrived, the victim stepped outside and said Reginald Kelly went back into the home, shutting and locking the door.
According to the affidavit, the victim said Kelly wrapped his arm around her neck and choked her to the point she felt she was going to pass out.
That’s when the victim stabbed Kelly to protect herself.
Police couldn’t find Kelly in the home but later found him in a utility closet in the apartment complex.
Police arrested Kelly, who had a stab wound to his left shoulder.
Kelly received a $75,000 bond in court Monday. His next court date is Feb. 28.
