Arkansas State Parks hands out grants to several Region 8 communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -More than Two million dollars in grants will be given to 29 communities to help improve outdoor recreations.
According to a press release, Arkansas State Parks will hold a reception on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m. to award recipients of the FUN Park Grant and Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant Programs.
Several Region 8 communities made the list and will receive the following grants:
- Lynn: $45,990.81 grant to develop a new park with a playground, pavilion, and accessible parking and walkways at Lynn FUN Park.
- Mammoth Spring: $47,500 grant to improve the basketball court, tennis court, and accessible walkways and parking at Mammoth Spring Park.
- Forrest City: $125,000 grant to develop all-inclusive playground, barrier-free access, and install security cameras at Stuart Springs Park.
- Mountain Home: $142,464 with $96,500 to improve barrier-free access, install bleachers, shade structures, and playgrounds at Clysta Willett Park.
- Newport: $10,001 grant to install impact surface and ramps at existing playgrounds, install wheelchair swing, and improvements to ballfield at Normandy, Lockwood, and George Kell Parks.
