Beck Pride Center to change name, partner with other offices at A-State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A prominent student outlet at Arkansas State University will change its name and partner with a new veteran's office.
According to a news release, the Beck PRIDE Center for America’s Wounded Veterans will now become the Beck Center for Veterans.
The center will join up other units on campus as part of the new Office of Military and Veterans Student Success program.
“We are excited that Beck Center will be able to continue signature programs such as anger management courses, Battle Buddies Paws for Vets (service dog training) and occupational therapy while partnering with additional staff to enhance student programs and resources for military and veteran students at A-State,” Dr. Evette Allen, executive director of Multicultural Affairs and Inclusive Excellence, said.
“Veterans and military persons give so much of themselves for the country and we sincerely thank them for their service. We hope the new structure will provide a streamlined process and increased programs and services to best serve military and veteran students at Arkansas State University.”
According to the release, several offices and individuals currently work on programs for military and veteran students on A-State’s campus, however, the goal is to have those offices and people work together in a more intentional way that leads to increased success for military students and veterans.
A construction project is in the works to renovate portions of the Military Science Building at A-State.
Once the renovations are complete, the space will serve as the Office of Military and Veteran Student Success which will include the Beck Center for Veterans and personnel serving military and veteran students.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place later this year, once renovations are complete.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.