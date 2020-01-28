A Better Region 8: Speaking out when you notice something wrong

(KAIT) -Last week, many in Region 8 were stunned by the arrests of two Westside High School students accused of having a gun on campus.
Police tell Region 8 News the boys, who are now charged as adults with conspiracy to commit murder, admitted to trading the gun at school.
They say the student who received the gun planned to kill a 16-year-old co-worker.
Who knows what might have happened if a fellow student who police say witnessed the exchange did not tell someone?
School administrators are saying that is how all of this came to light.
In an age where we’re all so connected to our phones, it’s still up to each of us to speak up and say something to someone when things are not right.
Sometimes it takes courage.
The kid who reported is courageous and should be commended.
It’s always better to tell someone, and the situation ends up not being how we perceived it, rather than something horrible happening and we spend the rest of our lives wondering what if.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.