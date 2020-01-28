‘Confused and angry’: Brexit unsettles EU citizens in the UK

Sassoli insisted that putting in place a “good agreement” on the future relationship between UK and EU will take time, and expressed concern that the UK government has ruled out an extension to the transition period, which ends in December 2020. “Well, it’s a very complicated agreement you know. After 45 years and more of cooperation we have to bear that in mind when we look at the future relationship, it’s very very intensive work that we have to do, I don’t think that anybody could think we could do that in a couple of months,” he said.