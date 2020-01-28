Coroner called to crash on Hwy. 63

By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 28, 2020 at 8:41 AM CST - Updated January 28 at 8:56 AM

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County Coroner Renee Clay-Circle tells Region 8 News her office has been called to a crash on U.S. Highway 63.

The crash, involving an overturned semi-truck, happened north of Ravenden just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 63 north of Ravenden. (Source: Google Maps)

Clay-Circle said she had been called, and one of her deputies was en route to the scene.

The Ravenden Fire Department, as well as Pro-Med Ambulance of Imboden, responded to the crash.

While the wreckage was said to be off the highway, Presley warned motorists to expect traffic delays in the area.

