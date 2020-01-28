Coroner called to crash on Hwy. 63

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sharp County Coroner Renee Clay-Circle tells Region 8 News her office has been called to a crash on U.S. Highway 63.
The crash, involving an overturned semi-truck, happened north of Ravenden just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director.
Clay-Circle said she had been called, and one of her deputies was en route to the scene.
The Ravenden Fire Department, as well as Pro-Med Ambulance of Imboden, responded to the crash.
While the wreckage was said to be off the highway, Presley warned motorists to expect traffic delays in the area.
