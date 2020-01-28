County officials discuss possible renovations for courthouse

CRAIGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - County officials met Monday to discuss ideas on how they can renovate the courthouse to better meet the needs of the county.
Their primary goal is to provide another large courtroom space for judges and they are hoping it can all be made possible on the second floor of the annex building.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said it’s a little challenging.
“Our architect left scratching his head. We are trying to get a feel for what the cost would be, can we afford it or are their more sensible options,” Day said.
Day said the new courtroom doesn’t have to be as big as the main room but can at least seat 150.
He adds that the community is growing and unfortunately that means higher caseloads in our court systems and it’s the county responsibility to provide that courtroom space and they are trying to meet that need.
