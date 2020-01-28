Family searching for lost husky after fire destroys their home

MAYNARD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s tragic to lose one’s home to a fire.
But Caroline Graham lost even more Monday morning when flames destroyed her home in Maynard.
The single mom and her two daughters lost their beloved husky, Yukon.
Caroline and her daughters, 10-year-old Julianna and 2-year-old Isabella, were sound asleep when the fire broke out just before 4 a.m., according to Caroline’s mom Sharah Harris.
Caroline’s brother and his best friend were asleep on the two couches in the living room.
The fire trapped the young girls in their bedroom, Sharah said.
Caroline braved the flames and handed the girls out the bedroom window to their Uncle Trey before she climbed out.
The family, including Yukon and Caroline’s other “fur baby” Roxie, made it out safely before the fire department arrived. Another dog, Little Bit, did not escape.
When fire crews arrived, the lights and sirens frightened Yukon so much he ran off and has not been seen since.
Caroline and her daughters have been searching all over the neighborhood for him. But, no luck.
Caroline rescued Yukon about eight years ago. He is more than just a member of the family, he is her best friend.
Sharah says Caroline would offer a reward for Yukon’s safe return.
“Sadly, with the loss of everything she has worked for, my daughter cannot,” Sharah told Region 8 News.
Sharah says their church family, co-workers, and community have been “wonderful” to them.
A savings account has been set up at First National Bank of Lawrence Co. for Caroline and the girls for anyone wishing to make a donation.
But right now, nothing would make them happier than the return of Yukon.
If you know where he is, call Caroline at 870-202-9344 or Sharah at 870-378-6360.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.