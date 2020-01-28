First phase of Veteran’s Village project to begin this week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -After nearly a year of planning, the first phase of the Veteran's Village project will start this week.
In February 2019, the city of Jonesboro received a grant to start the project.
After purchasing property and homes, the first phase will start with the demolition of three homes.
The Veteran’s Village will be a transitional housing program.
Mayor Harold Perrin said it’s been a group effort to make sure the veterans receive what they deserve.
“When we got into the real theme of this thing, we wanted to make sure are we doing the right thing for the veterans," Perrin said. "It’s one thing to provide a house. It’s another thing to provide the house and all of those services.”
Once demolitions are done, bidding will begin for the construction of seven single-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom homes. There will also be a resource center through A-State’s Beck PRIDE Center.
While there’s no timetable for completion, Mayor Perrin said the project could be finished by 2021.
