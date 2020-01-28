Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-97 in a game that offered several tributes to Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. There was a moment of silence during the pregame in Oklahoma City on Monday. The Mavericks took an 8-second violation in honor of the number Bryant wore to start his NBA career. The Thunder then took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of the number Bryant wore for the second part of his NBA career.