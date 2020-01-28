Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-97 in a game that offered several tributes to Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. There was a moment of silence during the pregame in Oklahoma City on Monday. The Mavericks took an 8-second violation in honor of the number Bryant wore to start his NBA career. The Thunder then took a 24-second shot clock violation in honor of the number Bryant wore for the second part of his NBA career.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired DeMarco Murray as running backs coach. Murray is Oklahoma's career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average. Murray starred at Oklahoma from the 2007 through 2010 seasons. The Sooners won three Big 12 championships during that run. Murray had a seven-year NFL career that included three Pro Bowl selections. He rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns and racked up 2,165 receiving yards and six more scores as a pro.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Kansas to a 65-50 victory over Oklahoma State. Isaiah Moss added 13 points and Devon Dotson had 11 for the Jayhawks, who led wire to wire. Kansas has won five in a row, including a 74-68 triumph over Tennessee on Saturday. It was the Jayhawks’ second game since a brawl with rival Kansas State that led to two players being suspended. Cameron McGriff had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Oklahoma State.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The NCAA could potentially be headed out West again for the women's Final Four with Portland and Phoenix as two of the finalists for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Tampa and Columbus, Ohio are the other cities being considered. The national semifinals haven't been out West since Denver hosted in 2012. The Final Four hasn't been on the West Coast since 1999 at San Jose, California.