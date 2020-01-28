Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fifty years later, Jan Stenerud still remembers just about every detail from the Super Bowl. But one thing the longtime Kansas City Chiefs kicker does not remember is thinking it would take five full decades for the franchise to finally make it back. Those that remain from the team that won the 1970 championship by beating the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans are relishing the return of the Chiefs to the big game. They face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.