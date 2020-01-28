Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Chants of "Kobe! Kobe! Kobe!" broke a moment of a silence that kicked off a more subdued Super Bowl media night. The NFL opened the most hyped week in professional sports with mixed emotions Monday night, one day after retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash. The Chiefs took the stage first on what typically is a wild evening filled with zany antics by quasi-media members. One television reporter wearing a white dress and sailor's cap asked a few players to do the Floss dance with her but the atmosphere was mostly deflated.
MIAMI (AP) — Dee Ford agrees with the pass rusher who replaced him in Kansas City that his blunder that cost the Chiefs a Super Bowl trip last season is inexcusable. Ford was called for lining up in the neutral zone in last year's AFC title game against New England. The penalty negated an interception that would have sealed the win for the Chiefs. New England instead drove down and scored and eventually won the game in overtime.
MIAMI (AP) — Roman Reigns went from the Royal Rumble to the Super Bowl. The WWE star was in Miami for the opening night festivities at Marlins Park a night after wrestling in the Royal Rumble match in Houston, where he was the last competitor eliminated by eventual winner Drew McIntyre. Reigns also earlier Sunday night defeated King Corbin in a falls-count-anywhere match.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 3 Kansas to a 65-50 victory over Oklahoma State. Isaiah Moss added 13 points and Devon Dotson had 11 for the Jayhawks, who led wire to wire. Kansas has won five in a row, including a 74-68 triumph over Tennessee on Saturday. It was the Jayhawks’ second game since a brawl with rival Kansas State that led to two players being suspended. Cameron McGriff had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Oklahoma State.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored twice in the second period to help the Vancouver Canucks rally from an early deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1. Bo Horvat also scored as the Canucks won their ninth straight at home, and 12 in the last 15 overall. straight at home, and 12 in the last 15 overall. Jake Virtanen and Chris Tanev each had two assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 36 shots. Zach Sanford scored for the Blues, who have lost three straight. Jake Allen made 22 saves.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza had 21 points and 18 rebounds and No. 18 Iowa rallied from a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Wisconsin 68-62. The Hawkeyes trailed 57-45 with 7:13 to play before going on a 19-2 run. It was the 12th double-double of the season for Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring. CJ Fredrick had 17 points for Iowa. Joe Wieskamp had 12 points and 10 rebounds. D’Mitrik Trice led Wisconsin with 16 points and nine rebounds. Nate Reuvers had 13 points.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 18 Iowa faces a pair of tests against ranked Big Ten teams to highlight the AP Top 25 schedule this week. The Hawkeyes visit No. 15 Maryland and host No. 19 Illinois. Those are two of the three games nationally that feature two ranked teams. The other comes in the Southeastern Conference, where No. 13 Kentucky and No. 17 Auburn meet in a rematch of last year's NCAA Elite Eight game won by the Tigers. Top-ranked Baylor also plays twice this week, visiting Iowa State and hosting TCU.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fifty years later, Jan Stenerud still remembers just about every detail from the Super Bowl. But one thing the longtime Kansas City Chiefs kicker does not remember is thinking it would take five full decades for the franchise to finally make it back. Those that remain from the team that won the 1970 championship by beating the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans are relishing the return of the Chiefs to the big game. They face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Miami.