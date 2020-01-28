Jan. 28: Overnight factory fire and another foggy start

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Jan. 28. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It’s another foggy, cold morning across Region 8, but dry weather should hold for much of the day.
Mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon will hold the temperature in the mid-40s.
Showers move in after dark and could last through midday Wednesday, leaving many of us with a half-inch of rainfall.
In our far northern counties, rain could mix with sleet and snow but we don’t expect any travel issues.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
While you were sleeping, a fire broke out at a Jonesboro factory.
A growing community and larger caseloads have county officials considering renovations to the courthouse.
This week, Jonesboro will take the first steps in providing housing to the area’s veterans.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.