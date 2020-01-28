Kream Kastle in Blytheville a finalist for Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular Mississippi County restaurant is a finalist for the 2020 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.
Kream Kastle in Blytheville is one of ten finalists to be inducted in the hall this year.
The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame was created in 2016 by the Department of Arkansas Heritage to recognize the state’s legendary restaurants, proprietors, and food-themed events across the state.
Winners for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, People’s Choice, and Gone But Not Forgotten will be announced Feb. 24 at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock.
The 2020 food of the year will also be announced as rice.
