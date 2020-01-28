Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

INDEPENDENCE KILLING
Kansas man sentenced in shooting death of 72-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a 72-year-old man at an Independence, Missouri home. Jackson County prosecutors say 34-year-old Xavier Otero, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and four other charges. He is one of three men charged in the October 2017 death of William Domann at the victim's home. Nathan Hendricks and Onelio Garcia were also charged in Domann’s death. Court records say Domann’s girlfriend said Hendrick had been threatening to “rough” up Domann because he had been asked to hide a car Hendricks had stolen and Hendricks wanted it back.
KANSAS VOTING LAW
Bill would force state to let residents choose polling place
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker is planning legislation that would force Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab to implement a 2019 law that allows residents to vote at polling places most convenient to them. Across the aisle, a top Senate Democrat says he may sue to force Schwab to comply with the law that would replace traditional polling places with “voting centers.” Sedgwick County officials have pushed Schwab to implement the law. He told lawmakers this month that it was unlikely the state would be able to implement the law in time for this year's election.
ETHICS COMPLAINT-KANSAS
Panel: Kansas prosecutor misled jurors in sex crimes case
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A panel of attorneys has recommended a former Jackson County special prosecutor in Kansas face ethics charges for allegedly misleading jurors who found a man guilty of sex crimes that were later thrown out on appeal. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the panel reviewed the Kansas Disciplinary Administrators Office’s investigation of attorney Jacqie Spradling. It concluded there was sufficient evidence to believe she violated the state's code of conduct in the 2017 convictions against Jacob Ewing for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, battery, and other charges. Spradling did not immediately return a call left Monday for comment.
KANSAS HEMP
Licensing applications to grow industrial hemp up in Kansas
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Interest in growing industrial hemp as a commercial crop is up in Kansas where regulators are reporting a 30% rise in licensing applications for the second year of the state's research program. The Salina Journal reported that the Kansas Department of Agriculture received 276 grower applications for the 2020 season, up from just over 200 in the first year of a period devoted to researching production options. There were also 23 applications from seed distributors, 35 from processors and seven by Kansas State University.
AMMONIA FERTILIZER PLANTS-SETTLEMENT
EPA reaches deal over clean air violations at Kansas plants
LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Federal environmental regulators said Monday they have reached a settlement with Frontier Ag Inc. to resolve alleged clean air violations at three ammonia fertilizer facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release the alleged violations of the Clean Air Act regulations occurred at the company's two facilities in Bird City and one in Menlo. The company has since returned all three facilities to compliance and agreed to pay a civil penalty of $71,652.
WIND ENERGY-TRANSMISSION
Missouri House passes bill targeting wind energy line
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led state House has voted against the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line. Lawmakers voted 118-42 Monday to prevent using eminent domain to acquire easement rights for the Grain Belt Express power line. The high-voltage power line is to carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states. Missouri utility regulators granted approval for the project, which could let developers pursue condemnation if landowners won't sell easements. The bill to ban eminent domain now heads to the Senate, where it died last year.
BC-KANSAS CLERK-SENTENCE
Kansas clerk sentenced to prison for stealing public funds
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say the former Marshall County clerk has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing public funds. Forty-four-year-old Sonya L. Stohs of Marysville pleaded guilty in November to one count of felony misuse of public funds. She was ordered on Monday to serve 32 months in prison and to pay more than $372,000 in restitution to the county. The Kansas attorney general's office says an investigation found that between May 2013 and April 2019, Strohs used county funds to pay for various personal items.
MISBRANDED DRUGS-PLEA
Kansas man pleads guilty to marketing misbranded drugs
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas man has pleaded guilty to selling erectile dysfunction drugs he imported from Kansas and marketing them as herbal remedies for men. Sixty-year-old Rick Shepard of Overland Park entered the plea Monday to conspiracy to import misbranded drugs for selling of a product called Euphoric to adult novelty stores in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado. Shepard admitted he marketed the product as an “all natural herbal supplements for male enhancement” when in fact it contained prescription drugs. Prosecutors said he purchased the drugs from a Chinese supplier, then repackaged the capsules using his own labels. Sentencing is April 20.