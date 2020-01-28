Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

INDEPENDENCE KILLING
Kansas man sentenced in shooting death of 72-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a 72-year-old man at an Independence, Missouri home. Jackson County prosecutors say 34-year-old Xavier Otero, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and four other charges. He is one of three men charged in the October 2017 death of William Domann at the victim's home. Nathan Hendricks and Onelio Garcia were also charged in Domann’s death. Court records say Domann’s girlfriend said Hendrick had been threatening to “rough” up Domann because he had been asked to hide a car Hendricks had stolen and Hendricks wanted it back.
POLICE CHASE SHOOTING-SENTENCE
Woman who shot at police and others during chase sentenced
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old central Missouri who shot at law enforcement and other motorists during a police chase has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. Victoria Ann Buol, of Boonville, was sentenced Monday in federal court. Police say Buol and 30-year-old Russell Dean Moore Jr., of Fulton, fired shots at officers and at semi-trailer trucks during a pursuit on Interstate 70. She pleaded guilty to two counts of destruction of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. Moore was sentenced in March 2019 to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
DEADLY SHOOTING-STANDOFF
Authorities search woods for St. Louis-are murder suspect
FENTON, Mo. (AP) — Police in western St. Louis County are using a drone to search a wooded area as they seek a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife and killing his father-in-law when he tried to intervene. John Colter was fatally shot in the head Thursday night at a home near Fenton, and Colter's daughter was shot in the leg. Police have been searching for 45-year-old James Kempf since the shooting. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities on Monday were searching a wooded area near the shooting site. Kempf was charged in at-large warrants Friday with second-degree murder and other crimes.
MISSOURI EDUCATION-APPOINTMENT
Parson appoints new member to Missouri education board
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has named a new State Board of Education appointee who was among local leaders tasked with helped a failing school district. Parson on Monday appointed Edward Jones Investments division leader Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge to the board. She is set to replace longtime board member Mike Jones. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate. Jones' term expired in 2018. Westbrooks-Hodge previously served on the Normandy Schools Collaborative's governing board, a state-appointed body responsible for running the school system after it lost accreditation in 2012. The suburban St. Louis district now has provisional accreditation.
HOLOCAUST MUSEUM EXPANSION
$18 million expansion planned at Missouri Holocaust Museum
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center will triple in size with an $18 million expansion as officials seek to reach even deeper into issues of bias, bigotry and hate. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that details about the expansion were announced Monday. The museum, in the suburb of Creve Coeur and operated by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, draws 30,000 annual visitors, about two-thirds of whom are students. Admission is free. Monday's announcement came on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
MISSOURI LEGISLATURE-CONTRIBUTION LIMITS
Missouri donation limits rise for legislative candidates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Candidates running for the Missouri Legislature will be able to take a few more dollars from their donors. The Missouri Ethics Commission says contribution the limit for state Senate candidates is rising from $2,500 per election to $2,559, and the limit for House candidates is rising from $2,000 per election to $2,046. The inflationary adjustments are the first under a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018. The new limits will be in effect for the August primary election. Candidates also can accept the maximum donation for the November general election.
WIND ENERGY-TRANSMISSION
Missouri House passes bill targeting wind energy line
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led state House has voted against the use of eminent domain for a large wind-energy power line. Lawmakers voted 118-42 Monday to prevent using eminent domain to acquire easement rights for the Grain Belt Express power line. The high-voltage power line is to carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states. Missouri utility regulators granted approval for the project, which could let developers pursue condemnation if landowners won't sell easements. The bill to ban eminent domain now heads to the Senate, where it died last year.
CAPE GIRARDEAU SHOOTING
Banquet hall where 5 were shot was scene of past problems
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri banquet hall where five people were injured in a shooting had been the scene of past problems. The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau city manager denied a liquor license last year for the address where shots erupted around 1 a.m. Sunday. The business currently is called The River and formerly was known as River Valley Banquet Hall. On appeal, the Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board upheld the city manager’s decision. But the city council failed to secure the four votes necessary to uphold the decision.