Man arrested after assault where “knuckles were bleeding”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A judge ordered an ankle monitor and a no-contact order on a man after Jonesboro police arrested him over the weekend.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 400-block of Garden Manor Drive on Jan. 26 and found a woman laying on the ground.
The victim was bleeding from the nose, coughing up mucus, had injuries to their face, and complained of neck pain.
The victim told police she was assaulted by Javone K. Jackson. A witness told police he saw Jackson punching and choking her.
Police said Jackson went to the home and the victim asked him to leave. That’s when Jackson began pacing back and forth, refused to leave, then put the woman into a chokehold before she grabbed her mace.
However, the affidavit states the “mace got into her face and she had a hard time breathing.”
Jackson then put the victim into a headlock, wrapped his legs around her waist, and the woman said her neck began to pop.
The affidavit said the victim lost consciousness and awoke to Jackson “punching and kicking her in the face.” She was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment.
Jackson was arrested a short time later and police noticed his knuckles were bleeding.
A judge charged Jackson with third-degree domestic battery, along with aggravated assault on a family or household member.
He also received a $100,000 bond.
