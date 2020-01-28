Man charged after cutting victim while victim held juvenile

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces several felony charges after Jonesboro police say he cut someone while they were holding a juvenile.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police went to a home in the 300-block of North Fisher Street on Jan. 25 and found a woman with cuts to her arm and physical injuries to her face.
The victim told police she was ending her relationship with Alonzo Crump and Crump became enraged.
Crump then pulled out a knife, threatened to kill the victim, and cut the victim while they were holding a juvenile, the affidavit said.
When the victim tried calling for help, Crump took her phone and continued assaulting her until the victim reached a neighbor’s house.
Police later found Crump at which time failed to identify himself. The affidavit stated Crump was also under the influence of alcohol.
A judge found probable cause to charge Crump with second-degree domestic battery, aggravated assault, first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, interference with emergency communication, obstructing governmental operations, and public intoxication.
He received a $125,000 bond and a no-contact order was ordered.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.