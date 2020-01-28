Medical students receive unique training from local EMTs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ambulance rides with local EMTs will give medical students a unique experience in handling emergency cases.
The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University announced Tuesday its third-year medical students would ride with Emerson Ambulance Service as part of their emergency medicine rotation.
During the four-week rotation, the students will spend two days on an Emerson ambulance learning more about the types of situations first responders encounter, according to a news release from NYITCOM.
“There are a lot of dynamics involved in treating a patient outside of a controlled environment, and it’s extremely valuable to us when physicians understand many of the challenges paramedics and EMTs face,” said Toby Emerson, president of the ambulance service.
Amanda Deel, NYITCOM associate dean of academic affairs echoed Emerson’s enthusiasm for the partnership.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Emerson to give our student doctors a unique experience during their emergency medicine rotation,” she said. “This inter-professional training will expand the students’ understanding of the realities that patients and emergency medical staff experience before the patient actually arrives in the emergency room.”
According to the news release, the third-year rotations expose the students in four-week rotations to various specialties, including obstetrics/gynecology, pediatrics, psychiatry, family medicine, and emergency medicine. General surgery and internal medicine rotations last eight weeks.
