Organization donates “Little Free Library” to Poplar Bluff Municipal Library

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Chapter DG of the P.E.O. recently celebrated its centennial by installing a “Little Free Library”, on the grounds of the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library.
The “Little Free Libraries” are free-standing boxes available to the public at any time. They are designed to encourage reading among children and adults who may not be able to access a library. The unit have instructions “take a book- leave a book.”
This is the fourth “Little Free Library” installed in Poplar Bluff with the others located at Ferguson Grove, Wheatley School and Hendrickson Park.
The project was chosen by Chapter DG members as a centennial project because a number of the woman who founded the group in Jan. 1920 where supporters of Poplar Bluff’s first public library.
The centennial celebration drew 35 current and former chapter members as well as members of Poplar Bluff’s other two P.E.O. chapters.
P.E.O. is an international philanthropic organization supporting and encouraging education for women.
