Osceola city council meets again, wrapping up budget cuts before deadline

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -Council members, city officials, and citizens in Osceola met again Monday to discuss a $1 million budget cut proposal.
It’s been a continuing battle for council members as they make decisions on what to cut out from their 2020 budget, and they have less than a week to decide whether some of the city services proposed to be cut last week will be made official.
On Monday evening, two important programs to the community, the
Main Street and SHIFT Homeless Center programs, presented to the council why they should continue to receive funding from the city and how the money will be used.
Bishop Gregory Brown, executive director of the SHIFT center, said the $4,500 for utilities are needed to continue to upkeep a haven for the community.
“Most of the folks that stay there don’t have family, so they don’t have anywhere else to go," Brown said. "So our place is a safe haven of supplemental health inspiring a full transmission, not by a handout, but a hand up.”
Other city services such as water, sewage, and general administration were also discussed, but no final votes were made.
The city council is scheduled to meet again Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. to make final votes on what to cut and what to keep for the 2020 budget.
The deadline for a final decision to be made for the state of Arkansas is Feb. 1, 2020.
