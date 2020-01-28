Police arrest man after shots fired incident

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police arrested a man after shots were fired over the weekend.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police went to the area of Race Street and Middlefield Drive on Jan. 25 regarding the call.
Once there, police learned a silver vehicle just left the area and one of the occupants fired three shots into the air.
Officers stopped the vehicle shortly later, and officers stated all occupants in the car were convicted felons.
The driver, Gregory Jiles, told police there were two handguns under the driver’s seat and both belonged to him.
When officers checked Jiles through dispatch, they learned he had a suspended license. According to the affidavit, the vehicle had a license plate that was registered to a different vehicle.
Jiles refused to speak to the police and requested an attorney.
A judge found probable cause to charge Jiles with possession of a firearm by certain persons, driving with a suspended license, and fictitious tags.
He received a $75,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.