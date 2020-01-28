Restaurant donates to local organizations, families

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County restaurant gives back to their community by using a tip jar, but this tip jar helps meet the needs of the community differently.
Libby Wamock-Glasco, the owner of Kiss the Cook restaurant, opened shop nearly 19 years ago. Over the years, she’s seen local organizations and families struck by tragedy and needing help.
That’s when she decided to place a 100 percent tip jar on her counter.
Since then, Kiss the Cook donates regularly, saying they’ve donated thousands to those in need.
“It’s through our customers, it’s their tips and we try to do a match on top of that,” Glasco said.
Glasco pays her employees well, and said their tips also go into the jar.
“When our employees start here, they understand they make a wage that’s far above minimum wage,” Glasco said. “We don’t want them to have to work for tips. They work for those tips so they can give them away, that’s pretty cool.”
The owner’s past volunteer experience pushes her to make a difference in her restaurant.
“Special Olympics lead a path for me on what I wanted to do for that part of my life,” she said.
Glasco volunteered in the Special Olympics as a hugger at the age of 13.
Since then, she also became a special education teacher.
Kiss the Cook’s tip jar is her way to now give back to those in need. This month, the restaurant donated $450 to Area One Special Olympics.
Glasco encourages others to donate or volunteer when you can.
“When you give it, you get it back,” she said.
