Sikeston, Mo. man accused of holding woman against her will for 3 weeks, assaulting her

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of holding a woman against her will for three weeks and assaulting her multiple times.
Kenneth James Bramlett, 41, of Sikeston, was charged with six counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree promoting prostitution, trafficking for sexual exploitation, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of domestic assault.
According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident on Thursday, January 23 at E. Malone Ave.
Police say a woman was visibly shaken and told them she was held against her will for three weeks by her boyfriend.
The woman told officers her boyfriend assaulted her multiple times, tied her wrists down, gave her an illegal substance against her will and sexually assaulted her. She said her life was threatened when she tried to leave multiple times.
According to police, the woman was also taken to various locations to have sexual intercourse with two men.
The investigation led to Bramlett being arrested on January 24. He was taken into custody on a no bond warrant.
According to Sikeston DPS, they are trying to identify the two other men.
