Woman cited after deputies find horses in ‘bad shape’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies cited a woman with animal cruelty after finding two horses “lying on the ground, in bad shape.”
Deputy Taylor Iglehart and a representative with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society went Sunday to the home on County Road 765 Sunday afternoon after an animal welfare complaint.
It was the second such visit in less than a week.
When they arrived, according to the incident report, they were met by 36-year-old Cindy C. Davis of Brookland who yelled at them to get off her property.
“We then discovered that one of the horses in question was lying on the ground and was in bad shape,” the report stated.
After many failed attempts to get the horse back on its legs, deputies contacted a veterinarian who determined the horse would not survive the night.
Davis told investigators she had rescued the two horses a few months ago from a “bad living condition in a different county.”
When asked if a veterinarian had seen the horses since taking custody of them, Davis reportedly said she had not.
The humane society had visited the home on Thursday, Jan. 23, regarding the horses’ conditions. At that time, representatives reportedly told Davis what she needed to feed the horses to get them healthy, as well as what shelter and living conditions they needed.
However, according to Sunday’s report, Davis had not followed the humane society’s directions.
The report noted that wood lying on the ground appeared to have been chewed on by the horses.
The humane society representatives said they would contact the courts to take possession of the other horse before its health declined further.
Deputy Iglehart issued two citations to Davis for cruelty to animals, which is a misdemeanor.
