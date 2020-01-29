Arkansas ranked No. 2 in lowest holiday spending

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TB&P) -When it came to holiday spending in 2019, Arkansas ranked extremely low on the list.
According to a report from content partner Talk Business & Politics, Arkansas was ranked No. 2 among the 50 states for the lowest spenders during the holiday period. Only Nebraska ranked lower.
The methodology in the report included a survey of 1,390 customers from Jan. 1-6.
“We all have met those folks who give a lot around the holidays. For some, they don’t have much, but they give regardless. Others give a lot and then need to tighten their wallets later. And still, others are fortunate enough to give a lot without sweating it. In our study, especially among the less populated states, this behavior was measurable in the data,” George Earl, vice president of data and analytics of Consumer Affairs, said.
Arkansas has a median income of $47,094, but the number varies depending on what part of the state you live in. Benton County ($68,978) has the highest median income in the state since 2018, while areas such as Lee County ($28,080) ranked considerably lower.
Arkansas ranked 27th on the list of the worst holiday spending hangovers.
Vermont, South Dakota, and Montana rounded out the top five lowest holiday spenders nationwide.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.