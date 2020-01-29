Black Oak polling center moving from city hall to church

BLACK OAK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Election Commission approved to move the polling center in Black Oak.
People previously voted in the Black Oak City Hall but cited the meeting agenda that the location was not ADA compliant and that the commission had not been able to reach the Black Oak mayor to book the location.
The commission decided to move the polling center across Main Street to the New Hope Baptist Church.
The agenda said the location is ADA compliant and it is easier for voters to access.
