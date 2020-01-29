Central Arkansas Drug Task Force nets over $11 million in drug busts in 2019

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -The Central Arkansas Drug Task Force ended 2019 with just over $11.5 million worth of narcotics taken off the street in several counties.
In a Facebook post, the task force wrote the drugs were seized in White, Lonoke, and Prairie counties.
Members of the Searcy Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Department, and Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department all worked together to conduct the cases.
The task force worked 505 cases in 2019 and seized approximately the following:
- 36.4 pounds of Heroin
- 98 pounds of Methamphetamine
- 261 pounds of Marijuana
- 64 Marijuana plants
- 4.1 pounds of Cocaine
- 80 units of LSD
- 2,680 Pharmaceutical Pills
- 11 grams of Fentanyl
- 435 grams of Kratom
- 140 Firearms and 10.5 pounds of explosives were also taken off the streets by the Task Force
According to the post, the task force also executed 28 search warrants and seized one operational meth lab.
