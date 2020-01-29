Community reacts after Wynne school board removes superintendent from office

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - By a vote of 3 to 2, The Wynne School Board voted Monday night to cancel the contract of Superintendent Carl Easley, removing him as superintendent.
The district’s attorney, Don Mixon with Mixon & Worsham Law Firm, said the decision is effective immediately.
Easley’s contract was set to expire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
He will be paid for the remainder of his contract, which, according to the district’s website, is $125,124.21 per year.
Now, community members are calling the decision made by school board members “unfair”.
“I just consider the whole thing to be not fair," says retired Wynne School teacher of 36 years, Sharon Tucker. "Mr. Easley was always fair. He was fair to all the students. He’s a good man, a good Christian man.”
One man, who says he has known Easley all of his life in and out of school, said he’s shocked by the removal, calling Easley a “community leader”.
“He is a pillar of our community," says former student Tim Tucker. "Someone that we look to as one of our leaders. I really do feel like the decision that the three members of the five school board members made was not int he best interest of the Wynne Public School District.”
At this time, Kathy Lee will serve as interim superintendent during the search for a new leader for the district.
School board president Shannon Hobbs, vice president Spencer Parker and board member Jackie Clark all voted to cancel Easley’s contract.
Secretary Stacie Schlenker and board member Neal Jackson voted against the move.
No reason was given why Easley was removed from his position.
Region 8 News has requested the minutes from the meeting but has yet to hear back.
