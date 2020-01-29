Deputies investigate theft at Breaking Bonds Ministries

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County authorities have spent this week investigating a theft in which nearly $3,000 worth of items were taken from a local ministry.
According to an incident report, Craighead County deputies went to Breaking Bonds Ministries on Craighead 774 Jan. 28. While there, deputies spoke with Nolan Dill, who works with the ministry.
Dill told authorities that he started noticing items missing Jan. 21.
Among the items take were a 60-inch television, Taylor acoustic guitar, two cross bows, a Skill saw, a roof nail gun, back pack blower and a router.
Dill said he noticed where someone had pulled into a field behind one of their sheds on the property.
“The property line is full of trees and shrubs, therefore, making it hard to see the vehicle while it was pulled up close to the shed in the back part of the property,” the incident report noted. “Mr. Dill then advised that it was believe that they had some more items stolen from the living area where the men stay at.”
Anyone with information on the case can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.