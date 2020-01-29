Four Arkansas State baseball alums working out on campus ahead of 2020 season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Red Wolves are continuining their road to the show.
I caught up with four Arkansas State baseball alums that are working out together before spring training.
Tyler Zuber had a 2019 to remember: Carolina League All-Star, a promotion to Double A, and playing pro ball in his home state. 21 saves later, the A-State alum will start 2020 with a taste of the big leagues. Zuber is invited to spring training with the Kansas City Royals.
A-State alum Jordan George enters his 6th season of pro baseball. One proof of the former GCT Eagle’s staying power is OBP. George and Stuart Levy were Red Wolf teammates and were both drafted in 2015. Stuart is also fighting to keep his pro dream alive.
Kyle MacDonald completes the quartet of former Red Wolves working out together this offseason. He wants to work his way up the Yankees ladder after a up and down 2019.
