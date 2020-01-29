Gabo honored on vest of Utah police K9

LOGAN, Utah (KAIT) - A Utah police K9 will receive a protective vest with a memorial to a fallen Jonesboro K9.
The Logan City Police Department in Logan, UT posted to their Facebook page that K9 Rik in their department will get a vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.
K9 Rik’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR EOW 1/16/20.”
Gabo died on Jan. 16, 2020 after becoming ill and never recovering.
He served seven years with Jonesboro police.
