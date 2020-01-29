Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — If you’re planning to walk through the Kansas City Chiefs locker room between lunch and their typical afternoon practice, you might want to grab someone’s helmet. There’s a good chance a pickup basketball game is going on among 300-pound linemen, right there in the middle of it. The scene that unfolds daily during the regular season perfectly sums up the loosy-goosy nature of the team. It's an approach that could come in handy during the stressful lead-up to the Super Bowl.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly scored in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames. Perron, Alex Steen, Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford scored in regulation for the Blues, who got their first win the tiebreaker in four games this season. Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots to improve to 23-8-5. Sean Monahan scored twice, and Matthew Tkachuk and Mark Jankowski also had goals for the Flames, who were 5-0 in shootouts. Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 18 Iowa faces a pair of tests against ranked Big Ten teams to highlight the AP Top 25 schedule this week. The Hawkeyes visit No. 15 Maryland and host No. 19 Illinois. Those are two of the three games nationally that feature two ranked teams. The other comes in the Southeastern Conference, where No. 13 Kentucky and No. 17 Auburn meet in a rematch of last year's NCAA Elite Eight game won by the Tigers. Top-ranked Baylor also plays twice this week, visiting Iowa State and hosting TCU.
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo had a front-row seat in the best classroom on the best way to prepare for being a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl. Garoppolo watched Tom Brady prepare for two Super Bowl wins as his backup on New England. Now he gets the chance to translate those lessons into his first trip as a starter for the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo said Brady's calmness throughout the pressure-packed week is one of the things that stands out most.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL's blue medical tent on each sideline is a place no player ever wants to go, and everyone else would love to sneak inside for a peek. There's no real mystery. Just imagine a portable exam room using a basic pop-up tent anchored by a metal rectangle frame on the ground around an exam table. Then a player walks in, someone pulls the tent into place and people disappear inside away from prying eyes. Dr. Allen Sills is the NFL's chief medical officer, and he says the tent is a lot more roomy than people might think.
MIAMI (AP) — The NFL has been dealing with hackers, not someone trying to peak into the league's records or team playbooks. The hackers apparently attacked social media accounts for the league and the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The NFL says its cybersecurity department noticed a breach of a league-related social media account, then discovered targeted breaches and additional failed attempts across the league and team accounts. The league told teams to secure their social media accounts to stop further access and alerted the social media platform providers to secure all the accounts.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum had 22 points to lead five Baylor players in double figures as the No. 2 Lady Bears stretched their Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 48 games. Te'a Cooper had 19 points while Lauren Cox and DiDi Richards both had double-doubles for the 18-1 Lady Bears. They also have the nation's longest home court winning streak at 51 games. Their last home loss was to Texas on Feb. 6, 2017, which was also the last time they lost a conference game during the regular season. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had 17 points to lead the Cyclones, who played without starting point guard Rae Johnson
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half to defeat Georgia 72-69 in Columbia, ending a four-game losing streak. The Bulldogs (11-9, 1-6 Southeastern Conference) jumped to an early lead, largely in part to star freshman Anthony Edwards (18 points per game), who scored 14 in the first half alone to put Georgia ahead 42-30 at halftime. Then, as Georgia’s offense lagged, Missouri (10-10, 2-5) woke up. Guard Xavier Pinson scored 16 points in the last 14 minutes of the game, almost single-handedly fueling a comeback. Missouri forward Reed Nikko reached a career high with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Edwards played every minute of the game, finishing with 23 points. Georgia’s Tyree Crump and Toumani Camara scored 13 and 12, respectively.