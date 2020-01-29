Man arrested in rape case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a Feb. 28 court date after his arrest on suspicion of rape, according to authorities.
Layne Austin, 19, Monette was arrested Jan. 28 after the investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim and her mother went to Jonesboro police Jan. 8 about the rape.
Police say the incident happened on New Year’s Day.
“The victim reported that she had stayed the night with a friend in Jonesboro, and on that night had invited two adult male subjects over to the residence. During that night, the victim (a 13-year-old female) had consensual sex with a 19-year-old male subject, Layne Austin,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Police also said in the affidavit the victim told authorities that she and her friend “informed the males of their age prior to them coming to the residence and engaging in the sexual conduct.”
Jonesboro police also interviewed Austin Jan. 28. Austin told police in a Mirandized interview that he did have sex with the victim and thought she was underage, police said in the affidavit.
A $100,000 bond was set for Austin, who will appear Feb. 28 in circuit court.
