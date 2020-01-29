Manila & Brookland are the Hot Shots of the Week (1/20/2020 - 1/24/2020)

It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week. Over 1,700 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page
Boys Winner: Manila
Manila wins the boys vote by 1050 votes over Hillcrest. Daley Belew drives for 2 in the 4th quarter on Friday. He had 34 points, the Lions handed Osceola their first conference loss 70-58. Black and gold are 17-4 and in the 3A-3 title hunt.
Girls Winner: Brookland
Brookland wins the girls vote by 298 votes over Jonesboro. With less than a minute to go in overtime, Katie Earles kicks and Helena Garcia gets triple twine to give the home team the lead. The Lady Bearcats beat Valley View 43-42 in a 4A-3 thriller.
