Medic One ambulance service closes five base locations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A well-known ambulance service in northeast Arkansas has shut down five of their base locations while making changes within the company.
In December 2019, Medic One ambulance began its’ new emergency medical services model, closing bases located in Jonesboro, Walnut Ridge, Harrisburg, Lake City, and Trumann. Now, the only location available is the corporate office on Dalton Farmer Drive in Jonesboro.
The model consists of EMT and medic workers working remotely from their ambulance vehicles, placed within and in the outskirts of Jonesboro based on the availability need.
The company also said this will help citizens with medical emergencies faster and allow employees to have a better job.
“For instance now, rather than having to get in their trucks, start it and go, now what’s happening is they’re in their truck and they just go," Medic One President Ryan Kibler said. "The response time that used to be 3 or 4 minutes getting out the door, now it’s instantaneous.”
Kibler calls this is a positive change for employees who will now have 12-hour shifts instead of 48-hour shifts, allowing them to be home with their families more often.
“I think the employees are happy they can spend more time with their families, they can sleep in their own beds and eat their food at their home,” Kibler said.
In addition, roughly 40 more medics and EMT’s were recently hired to the Medic One team to help with response times. However, an annual average of $1,500 salary pay cut was made after the EMS model change, along with 88 hours less of work, allowing workers to have 40-hour workweeks.
