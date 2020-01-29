Memphis Botanic Garden kicks off project to modernize visitor’s center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Visitors to one of Memphis’ most popular spots for serenity will soon notice signs of progress.
The Memphis Botanic Garden is about to kick off a project to modernize its visitor’s center.
More than 200,000 people start their garden experience at the visitor’s center.
Improvements include new flooring, lighting, seating, and electric doors.
The project also includes an original art installation, a new welcome desk, and restaurant upgrades. The modernization project is expected to be completed by this summer.
