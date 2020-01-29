Jonesboro and Nettleton renewed their rivalry Tuesday night. Elauna Eaton paid homage to Kobe Bryant by dropping 24 points as the Lady Raiders won the girls matchup. Keyln McBride had 22 pts for the Hurricane in the nightcap.
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (1/28/2020)
Jonesboro 67, Nettleton 37 (Boys)
Nettleton 63, Jonesboro 46 (Girls)
Batesville 65, Valley View 49 (Girls)
Izard County 90, Viola 63 (Boys)
Viola 46, Izard County 23 (Girls)
West Memphis 65, Greene County Tech 36 (Boys)
Searcy 62, Mountain Home 54 (Boys)
Mountain Home 53, Searcy 30 (Girls)
Marion 73, Paragould 28 (Boys)
Marion 59, Paragould 45 (Girls)
Rivercrest 77, Osceola 70 (Boys)
Trumann 55, Manila 45 (Boys)
Gosnell 52, Corning 40 (Boys)
Bay 61, Marmaduke 44 (Boys)
Pocahontas 54, Brookland 50 (Girls)
Southside 55, Highland 22 (Girls)
Melbourne 48, Riverside 35 (Boys)
Melbourne 57, Bay 13 (Girls)
Newport 70, Harrisburg 37 (Boys)
Cedar Ridge 41, Tuckerman 38 (Boys)
Tuckerman 51, Cedar Ridge 32 (Girls)
BIC 43, Sloan-Hendrix 33 (Boys)
Marked Tree 68, Barton 33 (Boys)
Marked Tree 53, Barton 23 (Girls)
Lee 64, EPC 22 (Boys)
Bald Knob 66, Cave City 57 (Boys)
Cave City 60, Bald Knob 42 (Girls)
Earle 83, Cross County 70 (Boys)
Earle 56, Cross County 24 (Girls)
Mammoth Spring 67, CRA 33 (Boys)
Mammoth Spring 78, Armorel 33 (Girls)
Maynard 59, Hillcrest 40 (Girls)
Rector 61, Salem 45 (Boys)
ESTEM 64, Wynne 42 (Boys)
ESTEM 55, Wynne 42 (Girls)
Forrest City 67, Stuttgart 58 (Girls)
Thayer 64, Southside 36 (Boys)
