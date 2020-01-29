Opioid problems addressed among officials

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the opioid crisis in Arkansas continues to rise, local Jonesboro organizations are gathering to discuss ways to combat the issue.
Legal Aid of Arkansas held a statewide Evicting the Monster in the Cave Symposium to share legal services and advice to those who are experiencing an opioid abuse disorder or substance abuse disorder.
Attorneys, medical professionals, pharmacists and more were at the symposium Wednesday.
Director of Mission Engagement Helen Gratil says trauma and stress has a lot to do with addiction.
“What we’re talking about here is how we address those stressors to people so that people have a higher chance of succeeding and recovery, restoring their families that have been shattered by drug addiction,” she says.
Legal Aid of Arkansas serves around 30,000 clients in their 31-county area, for free.
