PBA Jonesboro Open underway at Hijinx

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 60 of the top bowlers in the world are right here in Region 8. The PBA Jonesboro Open began Wednesday with 14 games of qualifying.
Hijinx is the site of the 3rd event of the 2020 season. Reigning PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte headlines the field, the Australian is known for his two handed approach. Afro Fish is also in town. That’s the nickname of Kyle Troup, the most unique bowler around. AJ Johnson flirted with a perfect game in the morning session, AJ rolled a 297 along with a 270.
You can see live scoring at the link below. The stepladder finals are Saturday at 3:30pm, they will be televised on FOX Sports 1.
