PBA Jonesboro Open underway at Hijinx

Hijinx is the site of the 3rd event of the 2020 season. Reigning PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte headlines the field, the Australian is known for his two handed approach. Afro Fish is also in town. That’s the nickname of Kyle Troup, the most unique bowler around. AJ Johnson flirted with a perfect game in the morning session, AJ rolled a 297 along with a 270.