Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat wins over KFC

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat wins over KFC
This undated product image provided by Kentucky Fried Chicken shows Beyond Fried Chicken​, a ​plant-based ​chicken​. The chain said on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, that it will start testing Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken in Charlotte, N.C., and Nashville, Tenn., next month. (Kentucky Fried Chicken via AP) (Source: AP via KFC)
January 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 3:37 PM

(AP) - Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat is getting a thumbs down from Tim Hortons and a thumbs up from KFC.

Shares in El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat fell Wednesday after Tim Hortons said it would drop the company’s plant-based breakfast sausage off the menu at its 4,000 Canadian restaurants.

Tim Hortons introduced the Beyond Meat sausage in May but said it was a slow seller because customers preferred the regular sausage.

But Beyond Meat got a vote of confidence Wednesday from KFC, which said it will start testing Beyond Meat plant-based fried chicken next month in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.