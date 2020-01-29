Police investigate animal cruelty after dog left tied to fence

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A very sick dog was left this week, tied to a fence at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and authorities want to know who left the dog there.
The dog - a female American pit bull terrier - was about two years old.
“The dog was not moving a lot and you could easily tell the dog was in pain,” Jonesboro police said in an incident report. “She flinched every time I touched her. Both of her eyes showed signs of infection. They had discharge coming from them and there was dried fluid around each eye.”
The dog was later euthanized, police said.
Police believe that the dog was left there around 6:30 p.m. by someone in a dark-colored Ford F-150, four-door truck with a sunroof. The vehicle had a disabled parking placard hanging from the rear view mirror, as well as a solid bed cover and a chrome bug shield.
“The male subject can be seen walking from his truck to the south side of the building. He looks around for a moment then returns to his truck. He removed the dog from the bed of his truck. He then walks from his truck to the fence door of an outside kennel and tying the dog to it. He then returns to his truck and leaves.”
It was 46 degrees outside when the dog was left there, police said. However, the temperature dropped to 33 degree overnight with a 26 degree wind chill, police said.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Jonesboro animal control at 870-935-3920.
