Police investigate animal cruelty after dog left tied to fence

Can you identify this person? On Monday night, this "gentleman" pulled up to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society around 7:30 p.m. He got out of his vehicle and tied this female American pit bull terrier to the chain-link fence, where she suffered all night in the elements without food and water. If he is identified, he will be facing one count of Cruelty to Animals. Call Animal Control at 935-3920 and leave your tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will be rewarded for your information. Ref. #889