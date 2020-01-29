Powerball jackpot hits $394M

(KFVS) - With no winner in Saturday night’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot is now the highest it has been since June 1, 2019.
Lottery players have a chance to win an estimated $394 million in Wednesday night’s drawing on Jan. 29.
The drawing will be held at 9:59 p.m.
In order to have a chance at winning the jackpot, lottery players must purchase their Powerball tickets before 9 p.m.
According to the Illinois Lottery, the current jackpot has a cash option of $274.6 million.
Officials said, the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
While there was no jackpot winner on Saturday, Jan. 25, some players still won prizes.
Saturday’s winning numbers were 02, 09, 17, 36 and 67, and the Powerball number was 18.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.