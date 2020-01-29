Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami

Hard Rock Stadium is shown during a tour for the media Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla., in preparation for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Source: David J. Phillip)
January 29, 2020 at 1:01 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 1:01 PM

MIAMI (AP) - Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens say they are ready for anything, including a detonated bomb or massive food poisoning.

But they say they haven’t identified any threats.

Events for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off Monday with an interactive Super Bowl Experience in Miami Beach and Super Bowl Live at Miami’s Bayfront Park.

It’s a lot of mileage to patrol. But officials say they are well prepared.

A Homeland Security official says, “It’s all hands on deck.”

