What you need to know Jan. 29

Weather Headlines
Light rain continues this morning with all of Region 8 above freezing.
A little snow or sleet could still mix in at times, but no impact is expected.
The rain tapers off through the day with temperatures remaining steady in the upper 30s/low 40′s.
A few more showers are possible on Friday with highs near 50.
News Headlines
An autopsy is scheduled today in a suspicious death case in Advance, Mo.
A well-known ambulance service in northeast Arkansas has shut down five of their base locations while making changes within the company.
Countries, including the United States and Japan, began evacuating their citizens from the Chinese city hardest-hit by an outbreak of a new virus that has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 globally.
A Utah police K9 will receive a protective vest with a memorial to a fallen Jonesboro K-9.
