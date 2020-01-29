Woman arrested after baby hurt, deputies say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County woman is in trouble with the law after a 5-week-old baby was taken to a Memphis hospital with suspected head trauma, authorities said Wednesday.
Raine Rayann Everett, 19, Walnut Ridge was arrested Jan. 28 on suspicion of battery-1st degree knowingly cause serious injury to person under 5, extreme indifference to the value of a human life, after an investigation by Craighead County deputies.
First responders and paramedics went to a home on Craighead 137 Jan. 22 after getting a call about the 5-week-old baby not breathing.
The child was taken to a Jonesboro hospital, then transferred to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.
The hospital found "bruising on the back, possible metaphyseal fractures of the lower extremities with no significant history of trauma. The findings were suspicious for nonaccidental trauma, specifically abusive head trauma and recommendations were made to contact Children’s Protective Service and law enforcement for an investigation,” Craighead County deputies said in a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities also interviewed Everett and the child’s father.
The child’s father told police that he saw Everett “with her hands around the child’s rib cage area and shake the child prior to the infant going limp," the affidavit noted.
A $100,000 bond was set for Everett, who will be arraigned Feb. 28 in circuit court.
District Judge Tommy Fowler also set a no-contact order in the case.
