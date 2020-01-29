Woman tries to walk into house, homeowner confronts her

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County woman is facing five charges after authorities say she tried to walk into a home and tried to hit a man with limb clippers, according to Sheriff John Montgomery.
Vanessa R. Henschel, 27, Mountain Home was arrested Jan. 28 after deputies went to a home on Baxter CR 15 due to a break-in. The homeowner told police that he was getting home from work when he saw his pickup truck being driven down the driveway toward his house.
“He followed it to the residence and observed a woman (Henschel) get out of the vehicle and try to walk into the house through the open garage.” Montgomery said. “The homeowner confronted the woman and tried to stop her. She turned around and hit the homeowner in the side of the head and then grabbed a pair of limb clippers and tried to hit him with those.”
Deputies went to the house and found Henschel.
Police believe Henschel broke a kitchen window to get into the house and took the homeowner’s keys, plus clothes that belonged to the homeowner’s wife.
“Henschel’s own clothing was found in a pile on the floor with blood on them, and she also had blood on her hands. In addition, Henschel was wearing jewelry belonging to the homeowner’s wife,” Montgomery said.
Henschel was arrested on suspicion of aggravated residential burglary, two counts of theft of property, criminal mischief in the first-degree, battery in the third-degree and criminal trespass.
A $75,000 bond was set for Henschel, who will be arraigned Feb. 6 in circuit court.
Montgomery said Henschel has been booked into the Baxter County jail at least 13 times since 2010 on felony and misdemeanor cases.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.