Wynne mother wins big in lottery drawing

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Wynne woman thought a call she received Tuesday morning was a scam, but in reality, she had won $300,000.
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said that Diane Sharks won the money in the lottery’s Play It Again drawing.
Sharks said she was at work when she got the call from a lottery representative asking for Dianne Reed.
Reed is Sharks’ maiden name and the name she used when she registered for ASL’s loyalty program called The Club.
Her name was drawn at random from all the eligible entries people have submitted from the non-winning ticket.
“I didn’t think it was real, but the lady told me her name and gave me her phone number that I could call back to verify she was who she said she was,” Sharks said. “Plus, she told me I could look on the lottery website where big winners are listed. When I saw my name posted there, I let out a scream. I was so happy.”
Sharks said she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2015 had returned to work as a certified nursing assistant in September 2019.
She has four kids and plans to use part of her winnings to do some work on her house.
“In church this past Sunday I wrote: ‘Lord, whatever you have in store this season, please don’t forget about me.’ This is truly a blessing.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.