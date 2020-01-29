Wynne school board removes superintendent from office

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - By a vote of 3 to 2, The Wynne School Board voted Monday night to cancel the contract of Superintendent Carl Easley, removing him as superintendent.
The district’s attorney, Don Mixon with Mixon & Worsham Law Firm, said the decision is effective immediately.
Easley’s contract was set to expire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
He will be paid for the remainder of his contract, which, according to the district’s website, is $125,124.21 per year.
Kathy Lee will serve as interim superintendent during the search for a new leader for the district.
School board president Shannon Hobbs, vice president Spencer Parker and board member Jackie Clark all voted to cancel Easley’s contract.
Secretary Stacie Schlenker and board member Neal Jackson voted against the move.
No reason was given why Easley was removed from his position.
Region 8 News has requested the minutes from the meeting but has yet to hear back.
