A-State indoor swimming pool to be closed due to mold problem, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A swimming pool at the A-State campus in Jonesboro will be closed to allow crews to clean out its air system.
According to a media release from A-State, the campus indoor pool will be closed starting Friday evening, Jan. 31 and will be closed for several days.
Officials said mold accumulated in the facility and air system and that testing found mold.
“While the testing confirmed no toxic ‘black mold’ was present, it did confirm the presence of other types of mold at levels that did require cleaning to ensure occupant health and minimize damage to the pool and its air system,” officials said in the release.
An outside group will be contracted to do the work on the pool, which was built in 1975. The pool is at the Health, Physical Education and Sport Sciences building and officials noted that the problem with mold only covers the pool building at the complex.
All swim classes for students, as well as wellness programs are cancelled starting Feb. 3; and the Jonesboro JETS Swim Club morning and evening practice sessions will not be done at the pool, officials said.
